Davido Reacts After Viral Video Of Him In COZA Advert Surfaces Online

Popstar, David Adeleke, who is popularly known by his fans as Davido has threatened fire and brimstone after a viral video surfaced online with him in a church advert by the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Dissociating himself from the church, Davido took to his Twitter handle and said the video is unauthorised by him.

“I have nothing whatsoever to do with the church!!!

“The fact that I did a quick video for a kid introduced as a fan just for personal use and it was chopped up and used for such an advert extremely disappoints me.

“It is fraudulent and extremely disappoints me,” his post read in part.

Davido further explained that he only did the video for a fan who intended to use for personal use and not to promote the church.

He further issued a stern warning to the authority of the church to take down the video.

See his disclaimer below…



Meanwhile, the author of the video, a lady identified as Elizabeth Omale, took to her Instagram handle @omalizz12 to clarify that the video is not an official advert for COZA.

According to her, the video is simply a way for her to raise awareness for her church program. She added that it was recorded by Davido, who she claimed is her friend, as a ‘favour.’

Founder and Senior Pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, also reposted the video on his page.

But Ms. Omale clarified further that Fatoyinbo sharing the video on his Instagram handle is not an endorsement of Davido as an ambassador for the church program as some social media commenters wrongly claimed.