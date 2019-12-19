Advertisement
Eight-Year Old Boy Is 2019 Highest Earner On Youtube With $26m Revenue
The highest earner on Youtube in 2019 is an eight-year-old who reviews toys, according to Forbes.
Ryan Kaji started reviewing toys when he was three years old and now has a subscriber base of 23 million. In 2019, he made up to $26 million.
He started by opening presents in front of the camera and commenting on each of them.
According to Forbes, Ryan now has a line of branded toys, clothing and home goods sold at Target, Walmart and Amazon, a spinoff television show on Nickelodeon and a deal with Hulu to repackage his videos.
