Kanu Loses ‘Daughter’ Before Christmas

Channels Television  
Updated December 25, 2019
Kanu Nwankwo

 

Former Super Eagles playmaker, Kanu Nwankwo on Tuesday said he has lost one of the beneficiaries of his heart foundation.

“Why why why one of Kanu heart foundation gone,” Kanu posted on Twitter. “My daughter gone gone gone I can’t believe this R I P Eniton God knows all.”

The ex-Arsenal player started the Kanu Heart Foundation in 2000 after he survived a heart condition.

According to the Foundation, it has “successfully helped 538 children” get open-heart surgeries in hospitals across the world and spent about $4.2 million.

However, it is yet unclear whether Kanu’s ‘Eniton’ died of heart-related causes.



