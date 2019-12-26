Twin Tanker Explosion Forces Closure Of Sagamu Interchange Bridge

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday announced the closure of the Sagamu Interchange Bridge in the south-western part of the country.

A statement signed by the Public Education Officer of the (FRSC) Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe, explained that the decision was a result of the twin tanker explosion that occurred under the bridge on Christmas Day.

Florence, a Route Commander, disclosed that experts from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing were invited to examine the bridge after the incident.

She noted that it was advised that the bridge be closed temporarily to avoid any preventable tragedy, as it was declared unfit without repair.

“Due to the damages done by the two petroleum tankers that crashed underneath the Sagamu Interchange Bridge in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Wednesday 25 December 2019, the FRSC invited Engineers of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assess the continuous usage of the Bridge due to the intensity of the fire outbreak that damaged sections of the Bridge

“Based on their professional advice that the fire has destroyed the integrity of the bridge and may not be safe for motorisation till reinforced, the FRSC Ogun State Command is notifying members of the public to avoid the use of the bridge till it is reinforced,” the statement said.

Two tankers conveying petroleum products were said to have crashed into each other on the outward section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Both vehicles, thereafter, went up in flames due to the impact of the crash but no casualty was recorded.

In his reaction, the Sector Commander in Ogun, Clement Oladele, urged motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and the security agencies that would enforce the temporary closure of the bridge.

He, however, stressed that the enforcement exercise would only last until the bridge was repaired and reopened to motorists for use.

Oladele advised travellers approaching the Sagamu Interchange Bridge from the East via Ijebu-Ode to detour right at the back of the FRSC Emergency Roadside Clinic at Sagamu to connect the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway leading to Ogere.

“They can then make a U-turn before Ogere town and continue their journey to Lagos

“Vehicles coming from Abeokuta leading to the Eastern part of Nigeria via Ijebu Ode should avoid the Sagamu Interchange Bridge and turn right immediately after Nestle Company PLC to proceed to the Expressway leading to Lagos and they can then make a U-turn after Kara-Sagamu after the Julius Berger Yard, Sagamu to reconnect the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Ore-Benin Expressway,” the statement added.