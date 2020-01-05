FAAN Re-Opens Port Harcourt Airport After Fire Outbreak

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Sunday announced the reopening of Port Harcourt International Airport after a fire outbreak which disrupted operations.

FAAN made the announcement on their official twitter handle noting that normal flight activities have since commenced at the airport.

“Following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the Port Harcourt International Airport and the dissipation of smokes around the airside, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that the airport has now been re-opened to operations.

“Normal flight activities have therefore re-commenced at the airport,” FAAN posted on Twitter.

Flight activities were grounded on Saturday at the Port Harcourt International Airport runway following a fire outbreak.

The fire was reported to have prevented a Max Air flight from taking off while an Arik flight had to return to base.

A Dana flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt also reportedly had to return to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, as it could not land due to the fire outbreak.

According to FAAN, the fire was caused as a result of bush fire.

The airport was then closed but eventually re-opened on Sunday.