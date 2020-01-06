Gunmen Kidnap APC Chieftain In Ondo Town

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), James Ajulo, has been abducted by gunmen in Ondo State.

Ajulo is the chairman of the ruling party in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

He was reported to have been kidnapped at his residence in Ibaka Quarters of Akungba-Akoko town.

According to sources, the gunmen stormed Ajulo’s house shortly after his arrival from an outing and ransacked the apartment before taking the politician away in his car.

A political associate of the victim explained that the kidnappers laid an ambush for Ajulo before the incident.

He said, “They ransacked his house and, thereafter, took him away in his own car. They used the Toyota Sienna car they came with as a backup to escape from the scene.

“They shot sporadically into the air to scare away residents to pave way for their escape from the town.”

According to him, the incident has since been reported at the Akungba-Akoko Police Division in the town.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, has confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He disclosed that investigation has commenced into the abduction and police detectives have been mobilised to the area with the aim of rescuing the victim.

Joseph appealed to the residents not to panic and assured them of adequate security of their lives and properties.