‘Chioma B Or Cadijat’, Cardi B Asks Nigerians To Pick Her New Name

American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis popularly known as Cardi B, has asked Nigerians to pick a Nigerian name for her, following her recent announcement that she would file for a Nigerian citizenship.

She had made the announcement in reaction to the killing of a top Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani, by the United States government in an air attack in Baghdad.

“Specially being from New York. It’s sad this man (Trump) is putting Americans’ lives in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date (sic) … I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship,” the 27-year old rapper said.

She has, however, now gone a step further by asking Nigerians to help her decide on a name.

Let’s settle this ones and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

The singer’s love for Nigeria seemed to have blossomed after her visit to the country, during which she appeared to have had a swell time.

She arrived in Nigeria on December 5th for a performance.

During her stay which lasted about three days, she was engaged in many activities, including a visit to a motherless babies’ home in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

She also partied with some of Nigeria’s top entertainment stars and thereafter, travelled to Ghana before returning to the US.

Read Also: Soleimani’s Killing: Cardi B Slams Trump, Plans To Become A Nigerian

Beyond speaking about obtaining a Nigerian citizenship, the singer had previously tweeted photos of herself, her husband, offset and her daughter, all dressed in Nigerian native attires – in what appeared to be an endorsement of the Nigerian culture.

She had also previously retweeted that she was picking her tribe and asked her fans to convince her husband to move with her.

Convince him to move with me pic.twitter.com/faeAVMHQBe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

The tweets have since generated a lot of comments and reactions with some also debating over whether or not she is serious about the decision.

See some of the comments below.

Chioma B 😇 — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) January 6, 2020

•— Davido showered you champagne/Hennessy worth millions – He’s a Yoruba made, Cardijat.

•— You stayed in Lagos through your stay – it’s a Yoruba land, Cardijat.

•— You met with them Zlatan, Burna Boy and co, They are Yoruba. Therefore, it is Cardijat. Drops Mic. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) January 6, 2020

You are extremely beautiful, Yoruba tribe is the sole tribe that suits you @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/FJLPj9d2UA — I am Stunner (@yung_stunning) January 4, 2020

Who wouldn’t love Cardi b? This babe is a whole mood aswear tugad😁. She just keeps making the fun more interesting by tweeting and retweeting. A 👸 pic.twitter.com/rLbNclEixM — Mary Benson (@Marylinbeckas) January 4, 2020

Afa m bu Akadike Offset Chibueze pic.twitter.com/3QlvUMgtMv — Betrand (@watterman_) January 4, 2020

If you want choose chioma b or cadijat as far as you are coming to Nigeria and not Ghana. I am fine — KING COLO 👑🤪 (@colomental_) January 6, 2020

Does this look like an Igbo attire?? This belongs to the Yoruba culture. Please don’t angry me @iamcardib https://t.co/QtmzuAA3pU — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) January 6, 2020

Chioma B all the way or what happened in 1912 would repeat itself 🔥 — JULIA ❄ (@Julisco_) January 6, 2020

Cardi B’s tweets have also gone on to spark another trend of Nigerians stating a variety of things to expect when you ‘come to Nigeria’.

There is no way you come to Nigeria and remain the same. By the way Chioma B of course https://t.co/BiZzWylTzQ — 🇳🇬🇳🇬 D-man FUTBALLARENA 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Blues_Dman) January 6, 2020