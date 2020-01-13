Advertisement

Yobe Govt Constitutes Minimum Wage Implementation Committee

Updated January 13, 2020
File photo: Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

 

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has constituted a committee for the implementation of the N30, 000 new minimum wage for workers in the state.

The committee chaired by the Acting Head of Service, Muhammad B. Nura will work out modalities for the new salary increment.

Other members of the committee include representatives drawn from Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, and some ministries.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary Establishment in the office of the Head of Service will serve as the Secretary.



