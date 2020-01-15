The Mandate You Freely Gave Me ‘Has Now Been Truncated’, Ihedioha Tells Imo Citizens

Mr Emeka Ihedioha has said that the mandate given to him by the Imo people has been truncated following the verdict of the Supreme Court that ousted him and brought in Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Ihedioha in a statement he personally signed, described the ruling of the Supreme Court as unfair and unjust.

The ousted PDP candidate said the judgement comes to him as a ‘rude shock’ and a surprise considering the facts on the ground, legal precedence and ‘clear verdict’ of Imo People on March 9 2019, that returned him as governor with the highest valid votes of 273,404.

According to Ihedioha, the ruling of the apex court contravened the will of the Imo people.

Ihedioha said he does not agree with the judgement of the Supreme Court, noting that the ruling didn’t take care of the sensibilities of the people of Imo State.

He, however, added that as true democrats, Engr Gerald Irona and himself have no option but to respect the outcome of the judgement.

Mr Ihedioha said consequently, his team has put machinery in motion to hand-over the reins of office to the APC Candidate as the next governor of Imo State.

“This will be coordinated by the Secretary to the State Government. I therefore direct all members of Imo State Expanded Executive Council, and all political appointees to write their handing-over notes and to return all government properties in their custody, forthwith. I shall not be a party to pilfering of Government property or funds,” Ihedioha stated.

He appreciated the people of Imo State for all their solidarity and goodwill adding that he would forever cherish and treasure the peoples’ love, trust and partnership.