Dialogue Is Ongoing To Prevent War, Says Iran’s Rouhani

Updated January 16, 2020
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows the Islamic republic’s President Hassan Rouhani chairing a cabinet meeting in Tehran on January 15, 2020. Iranian people “want diversity”, Rouhani said as he urged electoral authorities to refrain from disqualifying would-be candidates for a general election in February. “The people are our masters and we are its servants. The servant must address the master with modesty, precision, and honesty,” Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting.
Iran’s president said Thursday dialogue with the world remained “possible” despite high tensions with the United States, and stressed that Tehran was working daily “to prevent military confrontation or war”.

Iran attacked US military targets in Iraq on January 8 to retaliate against Washington’s targeted killing of a key Iranian general five days earlier in Baghdad, at a time when both are also locked in a bitter dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme.

“The government is working daily to prevent military confrontation or war,”

said in a televised speech, adding that dialogue with the international community was difficult but remained “possible”.

More to follow

