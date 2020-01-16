Wrestling Legend And ‘The Rock’ Father, ‘Soulman’ Dies At 75

Hollywood megastar and former wrestling sensation, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has lost his father.

Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson, who was also a wrestling champion, passed away at the age of 75.

The news was announced by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Wednesday.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at age 75,” the WWE statement said.

The cause of death was not mentioned.

According to the WWE, “The “Soul Man” retired from the ring in 1991, but his imprint continued to be felt on WWE for years to come.

“Post-retirement, Johnson had a hand in training his son, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The Rock would become one of the biggest stars in the history of sports-entertainment and carried on his father’s legacy with pride.

“In 2008, Johnson achieved the highest honor in sports-entertainment when he was inducted by The Rock into the WWE Hall of Fame where he will be forever enshrined as one of sports-entertainment’s most influential performers.”