Ile Arugbo Demolition: Parties Agree To Out-Of-Court Settlement

Following the demolition of Saraki’s family property popularly known as Ile Arugbo (old people’s home) in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, all the parties concerned have agreed to settle out of court.

During the hearing of the case at Kwara State High Court on Friday, counsels to both parties told the presiding judge, Justice Abiodun Adewara, that all the parties have agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

They also fixed a meeting for January 27 on how to find an amicable resolution.

In his ruling, Justice Adebara commended both sides and wished them well in an effort to settle devoid of acrimony.

He then adjourned till March 2, 2020, for the report on the settlement.

The Kwara State Government had on January 2 demolished Ile Arugbo, said to have been built by the late Saraki on a land portion said to be originally meant for the building of the Kwara State Government Secretariat.

Family of the late Senator Olusola Saraki then dragged the Kwara State Government to court following the demolition.

Justice Adewara, however, admonished the parties to give peace a chance and discuss for an amicable resolution to the dispute brewing from the demolition of the property.

In response to this, the Saraki family sought an out-of-court-settlement with the Kwara State Government.