Timeline: Maryam Sanda’s Trial For Murder

On Monday, Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja sentenced Maryam Sanda to death for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

This brings to climax the legal proceedings trailing the death of Bilyaminu – son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Haliru Bello.

Although she could appeal the judgement of the court, Justice Halilu sentenced Sanda to death after convicting her of stabbing Bilyaminu to death.

Upon her conviction by the judge, Sanda broke down in tears and wept uncontrollably but was comforted by her lawyer amid some officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in the courtroom.

Here is a timeline of the 26-month court proceedings below:

On November 23, 2017, the police file murder charges against Sanda.

On November 24, 2017, the court sends the accused to the correctional facility after refusing to grant her bail application.

On December 7, 2017, the court again refuses an oral application for her bail and orders for her return to the correctional facility pending her re-arraignment.

On December 14, 2017, the court again refuses and dismisses Sanda’s bail but grants bail to her three co-defendants.

On February 7, 2018, the court strikes out another bail application made on her behalf.

On March 7, 2018, Sanda is finally granted bail on health grounds.

On March 19, 2018, a prosecution witness in Sanda’s trial disappears after arriving in court.

On April 19, 2018, Witness narrates how Maryam Sanda allegedly made several attempts to stab her husband before his eventual murder.

On May 15, 2018, Sanda’s trial is stalled.

On October 3, 2018, the lawyer representing Sanda withdraws from her trial.

On January 23, 2019, Sanda reveals in a statement that some nude pictures on her husband’s phone led to the fight that eventually led to his death.

On February 27, 2019, the court fixes the date for the final address.

On March 26, 2019, the court fixes a date to rule on the no-case submission filed by the accused.

On April 4, 2019, the court said Sanda has a case to answer.

On October 16, 2019, Sanda opens her defence.

On January 27, 2020, the court convicts Sanda and sentences her to death by hanging.