Tarkwa Bay Residents Storm Alausa, Protest Forceful Eviction

Residents of some slums in Lagos on Tuesday marched the streets of Lagos to the office of the governor in Alausa.

They include evicted residents of Tarkwa Bay, Otodo Gbame, among other slums and are venting their grievances over the ongoing demolition exercise along coastal lines.

The advocacy groups told Channels Television that thousands of people have been displaced in the eviction exercise without any shelter arrangement from the government.

They added that hundreds of Tarkwa Bay residents were evicted forcefully and rendered homeless.

Tarkwa Bay, home to at least 4,500 people and a popular location for fun-seekers, is among dozens of communities demolished by the Nigerian navy.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, the Commander of Operation Awatse, in an interview with Channels Television said Tarkwa-bay is a hideout for sea robbers and officially it is a non-residential area.

He explained that the ‘clearance operation’ was needed because Tarkwa-Bay has turned to a hideout for sea robbers and pirates who freely operate due to lack of security presence in the area.

