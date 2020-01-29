Advertisement

UPDATED: Fire Guts Buildings At Balogun Market

Channels Television  
Updated January 29, 2020

Some buildings at the Balogun market, located on Lagos Island are currently on fire.

The fire outbreak is reported to have started from Anambra Plaza on Martins street in the market and has spread to about six other structures.

Firefighters are currently battling it.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu told Channels Television that the fire was caused by fuel stored inappropriately in one of the buildings.

Traders are however in a serious panic as they salvage their goods from the windows of the high-rise buildings and scamper to safety.

Some witnesses shared videos on social media, showing fire billowing from buildings in the crowded market.

 

This incident comes about a week after a similar inferno razed a timber market in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Also, some buildings inside Balogun market were in November gutted by fire and eventually demolished after intervention by Lagos State government.



