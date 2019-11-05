Fire Erupts In Section Of Balogun Market

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some buildings inside Balogun market, located on Lagos Island, are currently on fire.

According to videos shared on social media, the fire is seen billowing from a building in the crowded market.

Some traders are seen salvaging their goods while others are lamenting the havoc wreaked by the fire.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, lots of properties worth million of naira have been destroyed in the fire.

See tweets containing the video of the fire outbreak below…