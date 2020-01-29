Coronavirus: Ministry Of Health Issues Travel Advisory To Nigerians

The Federal Ministry of Health has issued a travel advisory to Nigerians following the spread of the coronavirus in many parts of the world.

Speaking to journalists after the first Federal Executive Council meeting for the year, the Minister of Health, Mr Osagie Ohanire, said people in Nigeria planning to travel to China or any of the affected countries should delay such plans till further notice.

“It has become necessary to issue a travel advisory to Nigerians. The first is that all Nigerians and all persons intending to go to China should delay their travel plans until further notice except it is extremely essential,” Ohanire said.

He urged those arriving from such countries with no visible symptoms to self-isolate themselves for two weeks after their arrival.

Ohanire also noted that airlines have a duty to report any incidents of passengers falling sick during flights.