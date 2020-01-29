Senator Abaribe Asks President Buhari To Resign Over Security Challenges

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the security situation in the country.

Senator Abaribe made the call while lawmakers were discussing a motion on national security challenges and calls for restructuring in plenary on Wednesday.

He explained that his call for the President to resign was because he had failed to solve the security challenges in the country, years after Nigerians voted the APC government into power to address it along with the power challenges in the country.

Meanwhile, some other senators have called for the resignation of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and urged President Buhari to remove the service chiefs as they do not have any new ideas in fighting insecurity in the country.

More to follow…