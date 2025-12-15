I’ll Never Defect To APC — Abaribe

The lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said he will never consider defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abaribe stated this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, amid the wave of defections to the ruling party.

Recently, the governors of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Enugu, Delta, Rivers and Taraba states have all left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for APC.

“If there’s anybody that’s going to defect to APC, I think I should be the very last one. By the time I will defect, it means that there will be no political parties in Nigeria including the APC,” he stated.

“Now ask yourself, in all the states where there are defections, what is going on there? These governors were in the opposition, worked against Tinubu in the 2023 general elections. Then all of a sudden, the same governors defect and you hand over the party to them.”

The former Abia deputy governor decried the level of hardship Nigerians are currently facing, saying the citizens are more determined to ensure that President Tinubu does not return as president after 2027.

He said it would be impossible for Tinubu to win re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

“Everybody loses elections, and you will see when the time comes. He will lose in 2027 because I know what Nigerians are feeling outside.”

“Tinubu never won the 2023 election, and everybody knows it. But we said fine, he has been declared the winner, no problem. We acknowledge him as president, but we are going to meet him in the field, and I will see how he is going to cobble together what will make him win again.

“It won’t work because this time everybody will be ready. It will no longer be an announcement at 3 a.m. before people wake up in the morning. This time, people are ready, we are ready, and the masses are even more ready,” Abaribe added.

The senator, who said the economy has collapsed under Tinubu and that the president has yet to solve the problem of insecurity, wondered where he would get the votes to win in 2027.