Regional Security: Sultan Faults Launch Of Operation Shege Ka Fasa

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has distanced himself and the Northern Traditional Rulers from the recently launched security outfit, Operation Shege Ka Fasa.

He explained that the traditional rulers in the region were not consulted before the security outfit was inaugurated, stressing that the monarchs were not in support of the regional body.

The Sultan faulted the unveiling of Operation Shege Ka Fasa following its inauguration by a Coalition of Northern Group on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during the inauguration of the Northern Security Monitoring Committee in Kaduna State, north-west Nigeria.

He also took a swipe at the leaders and political elites in the region for failing to provide good leadership to the people.

The traditional ruler believes these leaders are responsible for the establishment of the security outfit which he describes as illegal and the upsurge of youth restiveness in the region.

He stressed the urgent need for northern leaders and elders to rise up to their responsibilities and provide the right leadership for their people.

On his part, the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also decried the rate of crime in the region.

He noted that despite its number and occupying leadership position in the country, the North was still confronted with many security and socioeconomic challenges.

Dogara, however, called for more unity and cohesion of all northern entities in order to overcome some of the challenges he highlighted.