Planned Protest Against Service Chiefs Aimed At Embarrassing Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of planning a protest for the removal of service chiefs over poor security on the country.

According to the Presidency, the protest is an effort is to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Presidency wishes to caution a section of the political class against misleading the public and inciting protests against the heads of military institutions.

“This has become necessary in view of received reports that about two thousand men and women have been hired to demonstrate against Nigeria’s service chiefs on Monday,” the statement which is signed by the senior special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said.

Shehu in the statement added that “this imminent gathering is the latest in a series of demonstrations orchestrated by the opposition to embarrass the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He added that PDP had earlier commenced a march from one embassy to the other in protest against the Buhari administration and the nation’s highest court of justice, the Supreme Court.

“They are keen to give the impression that Nigerians are in support of them as they take to the streets, and they will go to any length to promote this false narrative.”

Speaking concerning the recent incident in Maiduguri, Borno State, where a group of people were recorded booing President Buhari, Shehu said this is a part of PDP’s ‘elaborate scheme.’

“It is misleading, as some analysts have tried to do, to read this as the verdict against President Buhari, who emerged winner with 94 percent of the votes cast in the Presidential election in the state in February last year.”

Shehu, therefore, stressed that the people in the video were hired few all just to embarrass the President.