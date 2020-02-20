EFCC Arrests Ex-Governor’s Son, Audu Over Alleged Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Mr Muhammed Audu for his alleged involvement in a fraud.

Muhammed is the son of the late Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi State.

EFCC’s Acting Head of Media and publicity, Mr Tony Orilade, confirmed the arrest of the former governor’s son in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the suspect was arrested on February 18 for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of several millions of dollars and billions of naira.

The EFCC alleged that Muhammed diverted the funds which were donated to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to his personal use.

Investigations, according to the statement, revealed that the suspect allegedly used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the monies which he could not account for.

It added that Muhammed would be charged to court as soon the investigations were concluded.