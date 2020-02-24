PHOTOS: Protesters Storm NLC Headquarters Over ‘Failed’ Housing Scheme

Disappointed subscribers of the nationwide Workers’ Housing Scheme on Monday stormed the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Abuja in protest.

The protesters demanded compensation describing the Federal Government’s Nationwide Workers’ Housing Scheme as a fraud.

They lamented that the Federal Government and contracted house developers have failed to fulfill their proposed housing commitment.

NLC president, Ayuba Waba was the premises to receive the protesters.

The nationwide housing scheme was an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria under President Goodluck Jonathan. It was set up through the Federal Capital Territory administration in 2014 to provide homes to Nigerian workers.

However, the basic infrastructure which was promised has not been provided after eight years.

See photos from the protest below…