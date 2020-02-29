PHOTOS: Watford’s Moments In 3-0 Triumph Over Liverpool

Relegation-threatened side Watford heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday after their 3-0 win over English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It seemed like another sad day for The Hornets when they hosted Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford.

The match had ended in a goalless draw after half time before Ismaila Sarr grabbed the lead for the hosts just nine minutes after the restart.

Sarr made it two six minutes later while Troy Deeney extended the lead in the 72nd minute to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run.

Liverpool fell to Watford, who went into the game sitting 19th on the table, after winning 26 of their last 27 league matches with one draw.

It was the first time the Champions League title holders would be defeated in the Premier League since January 2019.

Despite the loss, Klopp’s men still enjoy a 22-point lead at the top of the table, although their sluggish return from a two-week winter break earlier in February was finally punished.

Some of the moments of the match are captured in the pictures below: