Slot Has ‘Every Reason To Believe’ He Will Remain As Liverpool Boss

Arne Slot dismissed speculation over his future as Liverpool manager on Thursday, despite a disappointing campaign, with the Dutchman already involved in planning for next season.

Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League, 20 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, just a year on from winning the title in Slot’s first season in charge.

The Reds splashed out a record £450 million ($609 million) on new players last summerm but that investment has so far reaped little reward.

Injuries to key players have hampered Slot all season, while the club has also had to come to terms with the death of Diogo Jota in a car accident in July.

“I don’t think I am deciding that alone but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season,” said Slot at his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s trip to Aston Villa.

“First of all I am contracted to the club and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it.”

A place in the top five will secure Champions League qualification and Liverpool have a four-point cushion over sixth-placed Bournemouth with two games to go.

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But frustration towards Slot has been growing among the Anfield crowd over recent months.

There were loud boos at full-time of last weekend’s 1-1 draw against struggling Chelsea and howls of derision at his decision to replace Rio Ngumoha during that match.

“I think the world has gone to where if a manager or a club doesn’t have the best season, there is always a debate. That is all around the world, not only at Liverpool. That is the new reality in football,” added Slot.

“It is not up to me to judge the people who judge me. They have every right ot have their opinion.”

Slot promised after the Chelsea match to provide a “different team next season” if the transfer window goes as he expects.

The former Feyenoord boss confirmed he is at the heart of the club’s plans over transfers and planning for next season.

“We know where we go on tour. Plans have been made and talks have been ongoing with the club for new players and I am involved in that,” said Slot.

A former Liverpool favourite Xabi Alonso had been linked as a potential successor to Slot.

However, reports this week suggest the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid coach is closer to taking over at Chelsea next season.

Slot also confirmed that Mohamed Salah will be fit to feature in a limited role for the trip to Villa.

There had been fears the Egyptian, who will leave after nine glittering years at Liverpool at the end of the season, may have played his final game for the club after suffering a hamstring injury last month.

AFP