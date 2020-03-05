Coronavirus: NCAA Orders Airlines To Issue Health Forms To Passengers

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has asked all airlines operating international and regional flights into the country to issue health declaration forms to their passengers, including crew members before arriving at Nigerian airports.

NCAA’s General Manager (Public Relations), Sam Adurogboye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

This comes on the heels of the failure of some airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria to provide health declaration forms, also known as passengers’ self-reporting forms, to their customers.

Adurogboye stated that the NCAA has issued a letter to that effect to all airlines and other stakeholders.

“In view of the above, airlines are to remind passengers to provide factual address and phone numbers to enhance contact tracing in case there is a need to do so,” he said.

The agency’s spokesman explained that the health declaration forms would be collected and evaluated by the personnel of the Port Health Services on the arrival of the passengers and crew members.

He added that the collected health forms would be returned to the airlines by the Port Health Services at the various international airports of the country.

Adurogboye warned that failure to comply with the directive of the NCAA by any airline would attract severe sanctions.