Police Arrest Ritualist Gang In Ogun State

Channels Television  
Updated March 9, 2020

 

Officers of the Inspector General of police intelligence response team in Ogun state have apprehended a gang of nine including herbalists and clerics who admitted to killing a woman for rituals.

Surprisingly, the leader of the gang, Segun Olaniyi who calls himself the ‘devil’, in confessing to the crime also pleads for mercy.

The police say the suspects will face the full wrath of law.

