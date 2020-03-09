Three Suspects Arrested With Human Skull Exhumed From Public Cemetery

Three suspected ritualists have been arrested with a human skull removed from a public cemetery in Lagos.

The suspects were apprehended on Sunday by a team of policemen from Area E Command, Festac.

While on routine stop and search patrol at Alakija Bus Stop along Lagos-Ibadan, Badagry expressway, the officers intercepted one Dauda Tijani ‘m’ 42years old of No 23 Omomwunmi Street Orege Ajegunle with a black polythene bag containing a human skull.

He confessed that he was sent by one herbalist, Olawale Shodolamu ‘m’ 70 years old to collect the skull from a cemetery attendant.

Following the secret divulged, police apprehended the said herbalist who claimed that he bought the human skull from one Seun Falana ‘m’ 37 years old, a staff of Trinity Cemetery Ajegunle at the sum of ten thousand naira (10,000.00).

The herbalist further claimed that he usually grinds the human skull together with other substances to prepare herbs and charms for his customers.

With the information obtained from the herbalist, the police arrested the third suspect who was a staff at the cemetery in Ajegunle.

He confessed to digging out graves to remove human skulls to sell to herbalists.

Police authorities say an investigation is ongoing, adding that the suspects will soon be charged to court.