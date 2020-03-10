Advertisement

Sanders Cancels Campaign Rally Over Coronavirus Fears

Channels Television  
Updated March 10, 2020
FILES) In this file photo taken on March 9, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a “Bernie 2020” rally at the Stifel Theater in downtown St.Louis, Missouri.  AFP

 

US Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders canceled a major rally in Cleveland Ohio Tuesday, the first major campaign event to be called off over fears of the spreading coronavirus.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland,” the campaign said in a statement.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.”

AFP



