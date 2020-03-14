Advertisement

The Week In Photos: Covid-19 Pandemic, Full Moon And A ‘Kidnapper’s’ Display

Channels Television  
Updated March 14, 2020
A combination of the best photos of the week ending March 14, 2020.
The coronavirus causing Covid-19 isn’t relenting, as governments and organisations respond by shutting down activities that maximise human contact. So, understandably, stories around the virus feature strongly, again, in this week’s line-up.

But the world hasn’t come to a stand-still, yet, as evidenced in the variety of photographs that made our list of images that caught our attention this week.

 

 

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has his temperature checked during a diplomatic meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Nigeria March 12, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
Diplomats have their temperatures checked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs complex in Abuja during a diplomatic meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Nigeria March 12, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
An armed robber displays how he hide guns in a car during a parade by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja on March 11th, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
A kidnapper displays how he hide guns in a car during the parade of suspects by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja on March 11th, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
Recovered ammunitions on display during a parade of suspects by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja on March 11, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
The isolation unit created for coronavirus cases at the Abuja Teaching Hospital on March 10, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
A man pushes a makeshift waste disposal at the Central Area in Abuja on March 11, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai greets deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi on Friday, March 13, 2020. Photo: Kaduna State House / Twitter
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai sits with deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi in an automobile on Friday, March 13, 2020. Photo: Kaduna State House / Twitter
APC factional members from different states submit their memorandum at the office of the National Reconciliation Committee due to the internal crisis in APC in Abuja on March 10, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
President Muhammadu Buhari (second left) listens during the Grand Finale of the Argungu International Agricultural Show and Cultural Festival in Kebbi State on March, 12, 2020. Photo: Bayo Omoboriowo / State House
Muslim faithfuls receive drops of hand sanitiser during Juma’ah prayers in Abuja, On March 13th, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
Firefighters try to put out fire from a fuel tanker at Wuye, in Abuja on March 10th, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
This aerial photograph taken on May 15, 2019 shows a housing estate in Hong Kong. Photo: Dale De La Rey / AFP
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera's government in Santiago on March 06, 2020. Photo: Martin BERNETTI / AFP
A hundred members of the conservative activist group called Manif pour Tous ("Protest for Everyone") dressed as Marianne, French Republic's allegory, stage a protest against assisted reproductive technology (ART) and surrogacy in front of the National Assembly, French Parliament lower house, in Paris on March 8, 2020, on the International Women's Day. Photo: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP
Turkish anti-riot police officers push back women during a rally marking International Women's Day on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on March 8, 2020. - Istanbul police fired tear gas at thousands of women who took to the city's central avenue on International Women's Day on March 8 in defiance of a protest ban to demand greater rights and denounce violence. Photo Yasin AKGUL / AFP
A plane passes in front of the full moon as seen from Curitiba, Brazil on March 9, 2020. - The supermoon is visible as the full moon coincides with the satellite in its closest approach to Earth, which makes it appear brighter and larger than other full moons. Photo: Heuler Andrey / AFP
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 09, 2020. - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been the Head of the Commonwealth throughout her reign. Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. Photo: Tolga AKMEN / AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (C) and Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) celebrate with supporters outside the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on March 11, 2020 after winning the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund. - The match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund, is held behind closed doors due to the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Photo: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP
