Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An unconfirmed report says the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, may have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, is expected to clarify the controversy surrounding the report at a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Staff were both tested for the COVID-19 virus by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday.

While the President was said to have tested negative, the result of the test for Mr Kyari allegedly came out to be positive.

The NCDC was said to have briefed President Buhari on the outcome of the test on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This comes two weeks after Mr Kyari travelled to Germany to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on Nigeria’s electricity expansion programme.

He was said to have returned on March 14, although he did not show any symptoms of being infected with the virus.

The President’s Chief of Staff reportedly submitted himself voluntarily for testing and is said to have gone into isolation since he allegedly tested positive.

Amid the report of Mr Kyari’s health status, the NCDC confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 42.

Both cases were discovered in Lagos and Ogun States as one of them was a returning traveller while the second case was a contact of a previously confirmed case.