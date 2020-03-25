Advertisement

COVID-19: Lagos State Govt. Urges Banks To Prioritise Online Services

Channels Television  
Updated March 25, 2020
File: Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu gives an update on the index case Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) recorded in the state on February 18, 2020.

 

The Lagos State Government has has urged banks to prioritise online service following the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made the call on Tuesday in a press conference where he also ordered the closure of markets except for those selling essential items.

The governor explained that it is only when people are alive that they can talk about economic activities, urging the private sector to let their staff work from home, also.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance,” the Lagos State governor added.

According to him, banks and other financial service providers should put more efforts at working online, urging them to let essential members of staff to work from the office.

He said: “Banks and other financial institutions are encouraged to prioritise online channels for their services to the public with only essential key staff being in the office during this time. Only key staff should be present.”

 



