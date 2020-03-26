Chinese Side Shanghai Shenhua Offer Ighalo New £400,000 Per Week Deal

Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua, has offered Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo, a £400,000 per week deal.

Ighalo, 30, joined Manchester United on a six-month loan deal from the Chinese side during the close of the January 2020 transfer window.

His deal expires on May 31st, but the Old Trafford outfit are ready to extend his stay until June 30th due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Although United are considering signing the former Watford striker on a permanent deal at the end of his contract, Shangai have offered Ighalo the whooping deal to lure him back to the Asian nation, according to Sky Sports.

READ MORE: Why Ighalo Deserves Permanent Manchester United Deal – Rio Ferdinand

The 30-year-old’s present deal with Shangai elapses in December 2022, but the club are willing to keep him with them until December 2024.

Even though the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top scorer is waiting on the Premier League giants to give him a permanent deal, the £400,000 a week before tax from the Chinese side, may make Ighalo reconsider his stance.

United legend, Rio Ferdinand is among people calling on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team to hand the former Nigerian international a permanent deal.