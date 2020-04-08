Advertisement

WHO Calls For US, China To Unite To Fight COVID-19

Updated April 8, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the Capitol after attending the Senate Republicans weekly policy luncheon with Vice President Mike Pence (R) on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the Capitol after attending the Senate Republicans weekly policy luncheon with Vice President Mike Pence (R) on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP

 

The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged the United States and China to join forces to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying there would be “many more body bags” without international unity.

“The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva, following criticism from US President Donald Trump that the UN health body “blew it” and was “very China centric”.

