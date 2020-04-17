Fire Guts Section Of INEC Headquarters In Abuja

A section of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters has been gutted by fire.

The National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, confirmed this to reporters on Friday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He revealed that the inferno affected the Department of Electoral and Party Monitoring part of the commission’s head office.

Okoye explained that the fire broke out as a result of an electrical fault at the office of the Director of Electoral and Party Monitoring located close to the Media Centre of the Commission.

He, however, said the incident has been brought under control by men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service.

The national commissioner insisted that there was no cause for alarm, stressing that the incident was a minimal one and did not affect sensitive documents at the commission’s headquarters.

See photos from the affected part of the building below: