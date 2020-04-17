Just In: IGP Redeploys Rivers State Commissioner Of Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of Rivers State Commissioner for Police, Dandaura Mustapha.

According to a statement by Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, the Inspector General of Police ordered the posting and redeployment of three senior Police Officers to different commands, formation and departments.

While the former CP of Rivers State, Dandaura Mustapha was made Provost of the Force Headquarters in Abuja, he was replaced by CP Joseph Gobum Mukan.

The third officer who was redeployed was CP Musa Adze, who is to become Commissioner of P olice Anti-Fraud Unit.

The IGP charged the affected Commissioners of Police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities.

According to DCP Mba’s statement, the posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.