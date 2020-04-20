COVID-19: St Nicholas Hospital Shuts Down Lagos Branch

One of the largest private hospitals in Lagos, St. Nicholas, has shut down its Lagos Island branch.

In a statement signed by its clinical director, Ebun Bamgboye, the hospital said the decision was as a result of exposure to COVID-19.

The hospital also said it has contacted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) while its facility has been decontaminated by the Lagos state government.

READ ALSO: Abba Kyari: Buhari Thanks Nigerians, Commends Adherence To NCDC Directives

“The safety of all our staff and patients is of paramount importance to us. As such, we are complying with the directive of the HEFAMAA (Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency) to suspend our services for 2 weeks (Saturday 18th April 2020 — Saturday 2′ May 2020),” the hospital said.

“We understand the critical needs of our patients, hence we have introduced our telemedicine services where patients can consult our doctors via video and audio channels by calling.”

The hospital said its Victoria Island branch remains open.