Improvised Cloth Mask Will Suffice At Community Level – Mamora

The Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, says members of the public don’t necessarily have to use medical masks but rather, they can use any improvised cloth mask as it is allowed at the community level.

According to him, this would still go a long way in reducing the risk of the spread of the COVID-19.

The Minister said this on Tuesday, during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, even as he urged residents to avoid using masks made with nylon or polyester materials.

“The need to avoid mass gatherings without protecting yourself cannot be overemphasized.

“The use of face masks or barriers that covers your mouth and nose, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of respiratory infection.

“I, therefore, urge all Nigerians to practice hand and respiratory hygiene.

“The improvised cloth mask will suffice at the community level,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister noted that several steps have been taken to curb the increasing rate of community transmission.

“With the community transmission, we are doing active case search in communities and this strategy requires more testing kits and diagnostics,” he said.

“Currently, we are accessing additional laboratories for accreditation and we will announce more laboratories soon. We have 13 so far”.

Mamora also noted that the government has intensified efforts in risk communication at the grassroots level.

Speaking further, he thanked health workers and other front line officers for making the daily sacrifice to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.