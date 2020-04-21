Nigeria Will Miss Akinjide’s Sharp Legal Mind – Lawan, Gbajabiamila Mourn Ex-AGF

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have mourned the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Richard Akinjide.

Akinjide died in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness at the age of 89.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President condoled with the government and people of Oyo over his demise.

Senator Lawan noted that the former Justice Minister will be greatly missed by Nigeria following the sharp legal mind he exhibited.

“Nigeria will miss Chief Akinjide’s sharp legal mind, broad knowledge and wisdom gathered over several decades of discipline and hard work,” he said.

According to him, Akinjide lived a fulfilled life and carved a niche for himself as a walking encyclopedia of the law profession having made his mark on the sand of time before his exit.

To Lawan, the erudite lawyer made great contributions to the legal profession as well as to the political and constitutional development of Nigeria.

While recalling his contributions as Minister of Education under the late Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa in the First Republic and as Minister of Justice under late President Shehu Shagari in the Second Republic, the Senate President explained Akinjide was a leading light of the Constitution Drafting Committee of 1975-1977.

Similarly, the House Speaker in a statement issued by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, eulogised the legal luminary describing his demise as a painful loss.

Gbajabiamila said Akinjide lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation, especially by the upcoming generation of lawyers in the country.

The Speaker believes that the late Justice Minister was instrumental to the temporary reversal of the execution of armed robbers as well as the abolition of a decree banning those on exile from returning to the country.

“Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN) was an embodiment of diligence and dedication to nationhood. He did not only live an exemplary life, but he also ensured that he used his knowledge and experience for the betterment of Nigeria.

“I recall the laudable ideas he brought during his tenure as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice. That he became one of the reference points in the Nigerian legal profession was not a fluke, but by dint of hard work,” Gbajabiamila said.

Stressing further, he prayed that God will give the deceased family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, asking for the eternal repose of his soul.