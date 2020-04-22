Advertisement

COVID-19: Berlin Marathon Postponed

Updated April 22, 2020
FILES) In this file photo taken on September 29, 2019 runners take the start of the Berlin Marathon in Berlin. The Berlin Marathon will not take place as planned on 26 and 27 September due to the ban on gatherings in the German capital linked to the new coronavirus, the organisers announced on April 21, 2020.

 

The Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned on September 27 because of a government ban on large-scale gatherings in the German capital due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced Tuesday.

“We have learned that all events involving more than 5,000 people will be banned until October 24,” race officials said in a statement.

“That applies to lots of events, including the Berlin Marathon, which will not be able to take place on September 26-27 as planned,” they added, without giving any new dates.

Tens of thousands of runners take part in the event each year. Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele won the race for the second time in 2019, missing out on the world record by just two seconds.

AFP



