BREAKING: Kaduna State Govt Extends Lockdown By 30 Days

The Kaduna State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown by thirty days.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai disclosed this via a Twitter thread on Sunday evening.

READ ALSO: 33 New Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In Lagos

The governor’s statement as posted on Twitter reads:

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has extended the quarantine orders in the state for another 30 days, effective from 26th April 2020. The decision follows a recommendation to that effect by the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by @DrHadizaBalarabe

With Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in neighbouring states and the FCT, and with strong evidence of interstate travel being a major means of spreading the virus, the Standing Committee’s evaluation is that measures to protect Kaduna State residents require further strengthening…

Malam Nasir @elrufai has endorsed this evaluation. Quarantine Orders have been reviewed to strengthen the provisions against unauthorised movements. Henceforth, only Wednesdays will be lockdown-free, until the trajectory of Covid-19 infections becomes clearer.

All persons that venture out of their homes for whatever reason must wear facemasks and observe social distancing everywhere they go, in markets and in authorised vehicles. Government is making efforts to provide facemasks for poor and vulnerable residents..