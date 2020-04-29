Abraham Attah Stars In Trailer For Upcoming Fraternity Drama, ‘Tazmanian Devil’

The film, starring Abraham Attah, is about a newly immigrated Nigerian student who “struggles to balance his conflicting desires of joining a college fraternity and bonding with his strictly religious father.”

The trailer for director Solomon Onita’s upcoming drama Tazmanian Devil is here.

The film follows the story of Dayo, a first-generation Nigerian college student looking to join a fraternity while balancing the demands of his religiously strict father.

“Many Nigerian immigrants who move to America, they view fraternities as a very destructive, dangerous organization to join. They are pretty much like gangs that you see here in America,” Director Solomon Onita Jr. said.

The film is being produced by American music moguls Birdman and Benny Boom under their Cash Money Films imprint.

The director says the film isn’t your typical, cautionary tale about frats. “This film was different from other films that deal with fraternity culture. This film makes a positive case for fraternities rather than just repeating old tired stereotypes.”

The film is being produced by Cash Money Films, Groundwurk Studios, and TigerEye Films with Ontia Jr. as director. Alongside Attah, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Adepero Oduye, and Kwesi Boakye also star in the film.