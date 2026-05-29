NSIB Launches Probe Into Vessel Collision In Bonny

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched a full-scale investigation into the collision involving a container vessel and an oil tanker at Bonny Anchorage in Rivers State.

The marine incident, which occurred on May 20, 2026, has been classified by the Bureau as a “Very Serious Marine Casualty.”

In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Funke Adebayo-Arowojobe, the NSIB disclosed that it immediately activated its marine emergency response protocols upon receiving reports of the collision.

According to the Bureau, a specialised investigation team was dispatched to Onne and Bonny on May 22 to begin preliminary investigations and preserve vital evidence linked to the incident.

“The team boarded both vessels and carried out extensive evidence-gathering procedures, including interviews with the Masters and essential crew members. Relevant operational documents and navigational records were also secured for analysis,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: CBN Reaffirms Commitment To Economic Growth

NSIB further revealed that investigators successfully retrieved data from the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) and the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) of MV Maersk Valparaiso for detailed forensic and navigational examination.

The Bureau stated that, in line with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Casualty Investigation Code and other international obligations, it had formally notified Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB), being a substantially interested state in the matter.

It added that collaborative engagements with both local and international stakeholders connected to the incident were already underway.

Reassuring maritime operators and the general public, the NSIB said the investigation would be conducted independently, professionally and thoroughly to determine both the immediate and underlying causes of the collision.

According to the Bureau, the probe is aimed at identifying causal and contributory factors while strengthening maritime safety standards and preventing future occurrences.

However, the agency cautioned against premature conclusions or speculation regarding the cause of the accident.

“It would be premature to speculate on the probable causes at this stage. The Bureau strongly urges the public and all stakeholders to refrain from speculation while investigations continue,” the statement added.

The NSIB also noted that should urgent safety concerns emerge during the course of the investigation, immediate safety recommendations would be issued to forestall similar incidents.

It added that the final report of the investigation would be made public at the conclusion of the exercise in accordance with national regulations and international maritime obligations.