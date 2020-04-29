Katsina Receives 148 Gombe Almajiri Returnees

The Katsina State Government has received a set of 148 Indigene Almajiris from the Gombe State Government.

This is coming less than a week after the Kano state government deported over 400 Almajiri children from the state to the state government as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to Channels Television, the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, who received the Almajiris said they were deported since last night with eleven buses.

Inuwa revealed that plans are underway to enrol all the returnees into different vocational training, stressing that they will be subjected to a medical examination.

He also reiterated the commitment of the state government to return non-indigenous Almajiri children to their respective states of origin but in a more dignifying manner.

Speaking also, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Yusuf Muazu, said the state government is planning to enrol them into the youths craft village to learn some vocations for self-reliance.

This set of returnees brings to 576 the total number of Almajiri children of Katsina State origin so far received from both Kano and Gombe States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.