Advertisement

Buhari Appoints Muhammed As NEMA DG

Channels Television  
Updated May 2, 2020
The new appointment at the agency became effective on April 30, 2020

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Air Vice-Marshal Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed as the New Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria (NEMA).

The appointment was announced in a statement Willie Bassey, the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in a statement on Saturday.

Bassey said the appointment took effect from Thursday, April 30, 2020, “for an initial period of four years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act”.

The erstwhile NEMA DG, Mustapha Maihaja, was directed to hand over all official matters to Muhammed immediately.

The President thanked the out-gone Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.



More on Local

COVID-19: Kaduna Approves Daily Incentives, N5m Life Insurance For Health Workers

Emir Of Rano Dies

Kaduna Records First COVID-19 Death, Awaits Test Results For More Almajiri Children From Kano

We Are Set To Increase Our Health Budget To About 18% – Sanwo-Olu

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement