The novel coronavirus has infected millions leaving a plethora of deaths in its wake; however, many persons have also been able to recover from the virus.

There have been several misconceptions about the disease and without knowing the symptoms many persons have been misdiagnosed, leaving them in more danger of dying from the disease.

In a bid to avoid contracting this virus or to know when someone has contracted it, then it becomes imperative that we know its symptoms.

READ ALSO: Myth Busters: 19 Wrong Beliefs About The Novel Coronavirus

Here are the key symptoms of COVID-19.

1. Fever

2. Dry cough

3. Tiredness

4. Some patients may have aches and pains

5. Some may experience nasal congestion

6. Sore throat

7. Diarrhea

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually.

Some people become infected but only very mild symptoms, however, most people (about 80 per cent) recover from the disease without needing hospital treatment.

Around one in five who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develop breathing difficulty.

Older people and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart and lung problems, diabetes, or cancer are at higher risk of developing serious illness.

However, anyone can catch COVID-19 and become seriously ill.

People with very mild symptoms of COVID-19 can transmit the virus. If anyone shows symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty breathing, such a person must seek medical attention.