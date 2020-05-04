COVID-19: We Are Now Focused On Kano – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says it is now focusing a lot of its energies on Kano, rather than Lagos, in its coronavirus response.

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, the agency’s Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu said the focus was due to the “emerging issue in Kano.”

“It is not because Lagos is not important,” the NCDC boss said, adding that they will continue to support the state, which has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Kano, one of the most populated states in the country, struggled to test for COVID-19 in April and had a laboratory outbreak amid concerns hundreds were dying of a strange disease.

According to the NCDC, only 342 cases and six deaths have been recorded in Kano as at Sunday evening.

Dr Ihekweazu, who has made a couple of trips to Kano in as many days, said action had been taken to get Kano’s response to the virus back on track.

Kano now has at least two molecular facilities – at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Bayero University – that can test for the virus.

“We have actually had a number of colleagues to stay there and ensure that things are working well,” the NCDC chief said.

“The speed of testing is a little bit slower, but that is the price that we have to pay in order to get this up and running.”