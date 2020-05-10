Bauchi Govt Imposes Total Lockdown In Three Local Councils

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has imposed a total lockdown on 3 local government areas.

The local councils where the lockdown has been imposed are Katagum, Giade and Zaki.

This imposition the governor deemed pertinent as Bauchi state COVID-19 cases worsen.

Of the 44 cases reported this morning, 27 are from Azare in Katagum local government area.

The Governor says all the cases are as a result of community transmission.

The 10 days lockdown takes effect from 6pm on Tuesday, 12th of May.