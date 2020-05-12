Advertisement

COVID-19 Cure: WHO Meets African Traditional Medicine Experts

Updated May 12, 2020
This picture taken on April 24, 2020, shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva next to their headquarters, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has met with 70 traditional medicine experts in a bid to find a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by WHO Afro Region via its official Twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

The health organisation said an agreement was reached with the herbal medicine experts on clinical trials of their remedies.

“70 traditional medicine experts from countries across #Africa held a virtual meeting with @WHO on the role of traditional medicine in the #COVID19 response.

“They unanimously agreed that clinical trials must be conducted for all medicines in the Region, without exception,” @WHOAFRO tweeted.

This meeting is coming a day after Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina batted away criticism for promoting a homegrown “remedy” for COVID-19, charging that the West has a condescending attitude toward traditional African medicine.

“If it wasn’t Madagascar, and if it was a European country that had actually discovered this remedy, would there be so much doubt? I don’t think so,” Madagascar’s President told French media in an interview on Monday.



