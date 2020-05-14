Gambari’s Appointment Is Well-Deserved, Says Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor in a statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, described the appointment as deserving and well-thought-out.

Governor Oyetola hailed President Buhari for making a ‘great choice’ saying he is confident that Prof. Gambari would bring to bear, his vast knowledge, the wealth of experience, and exposure on his new assignment.

“I felicitate Prof. Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment and commend President Buhari for making a great choice. This is a deserving and well-thought-out appointment, considering the enviable pedigree and antecedents of the appointee.

“Prof. Gambari is an erudite scholar, technocrat, seasoned diplomat, and administrator. I am confident he will do well on the job as he will bring to bear, his vast knowledge, a wealth of experience and exposure on discharging his official duties as the Chief of Staff to Mr. President.

“I wish him the best as he takes on this new national assignment while also urging all Nigerians to pray for him and give him the support he needs to excel in office”, Governor Oyetola added.